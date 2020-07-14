Armenia vows proportionate response to Azerbaijan's targeting of civilians

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's aggression against the security of the civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said Tuesday, July 14.

"The Azerbaijani side continues its aggression on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructures and population, and expanding the geography of escalation. Today the civilian infrastructure of the city of Berd was shelled by unmanned combat aerial vehicles," Naghdalyan said.

"The aggression against the security of the civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response, for which the Azerbaijani side bears full responsibility."

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said earlier that no casualties were reported in Azerbaijan combat drone attack on Berd.

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths. Azerbaijan also fired from large caliber grenade launchers to target civilians' homes in border villages.

A source told PanARMENIAN.Net , meanwhile, that the Armenian Armed Forces have now "occupied" a new position in the province of Tavush, which neutralizes the communication routes of one of the largest Azerbaijani bases in the region.