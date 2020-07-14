U.S. Senator says Azerbaijan, Turkey must respect Armenian border

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Senator Ed Markey has expressed support for Armenia amid renewed hostilities by Azerbaijan.

"I stand with Armenia as they protect their territorial integrity," Senator Markey said in a tweet on Monday, July 13.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey must respect the Armenian/Azeri border, respect the aspirations of the Armenian people of Nagorno Karabakh, and should deescalate this conflict immediately."

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths. Azerbaijan also fired from large caliber grenade launchers to target civilians' homes in border villages.

A source told PanARMENIAN.Net , meanwhile, that the Armenian Armed Forces have now "occupied" a new position in the province of Tavush, which neutralizes the communication routes of one of the largest Azerbaijani bases in the region.