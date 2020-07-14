Two Armenian soldiers killed in Azerbaijan's shooting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenian servicemen were killed in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border on Tuesday, July 14.

Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan were stationed in a military post in Armenia's Tavush province where fighting initiated by Azerbaijan two days ago is still underway.

On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements. Two servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.