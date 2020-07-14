Karabakh reports five new coronavirus cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, July 14 announced five new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 153.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

124 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 79 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.