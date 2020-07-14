Karabakh reports five new coronavirus cases
July 14, 2020 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, July 14 announced five new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 153.
Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.
124 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 79 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian army reports two more deaths Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matosyan were killed in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border.
Turkey to cover Hagia Sophia's Christian mosaics during prayers The Christian icons would be uncovered and be open to all visitors at other times.
"Brilliant result": Armenia using locally-produced combat drones For the first time on July 13, the military used combat drones made in Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said
ICRC says ready to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan The Committee said the activity poses additional risks for the civilian population living in the area.