"Brilliant result": Armenia using locally-produced combat drones

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time on Monday, July 13, the military used combat drones made in Armenia, former Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said.

Hovhannisyan said the results were brilliant: "They seem to have targeted high-ranking military personnel."

On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements. Four servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.