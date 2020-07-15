Armenian troops shoot down two Azerbaijani drones overnight
July 15, 2020 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces have downed two Azerbaijani combat drones overnight, the Defense Ministry revealed on Wednesday, July 15 morning.
The situation along the border was relatively calm throughout the night, artillery has not been used, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.
On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements. Four servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
