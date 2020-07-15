Cyprus "stands with" Armenia amid unrest on border with Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The House of Representatives of Cyprus has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people amid escalation on the border with Azerbaijan.

"We are concerned about the developments and the new conflicts on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," said Demetris Syllouris, the President of the Cypriot House of Representatives.

"We stand with the Armenian people and hope that any differences will be resolved peacefully through negotiations."

On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since early the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements. Four servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.