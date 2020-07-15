Armenia coronavirus infections surpass 33,000
July 15, 2020 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 515 to reach 33,005 on Wednesday, July 15 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 619 more people have recovered, 11 patients have died from Covid-19, while five others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
139,220 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 21,348 people have recovered, 592 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 189 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
