Armenia celebrating Independence Day
September 21, 2020 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, September 21, Armenians throughout the world are celebrating the 29th anniversary of Armenia's independence.
With a unanimous national vote 29 years ago, the third Republic of Armenia was born on September 21, 1991, to give the Armenian people the right to build their future, be the masters of their land and regain statehood.
On September 21, 1991, a referendum on Armenia’s secession from the USSR was held, with 94.99% of the people voting for independent and democratic Armenia.
Two days later, Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission released the referendum results: 2,056,792 (94.39%) of Armenia’s 2,163,967 voters had taken part in the voting, with 2,042,617 voting for Armenia’s independence.
Based on the referendum results, Armenia’s Supreme Council declared independent Armenia, on September 23, 1991.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. urges Karabakh sides to resume substantive negotiations ASAP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. remains committed to helping to find a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Saudi King, Crown Prince send congrats to Armenia The Saudi King and the Crown Prince wished progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Armenia.
Armenian defense chief: Azerbaijani President should blame himself Davit Tonoyan's comments came after the Azerbaijani President said "negotiations do not exist as such."
Armenia PM eyes 5 million population and zero poverty by 2050 In a presentation he gave on September 21, Pashinyan said the country has to increase the average salary by seven times․