Armenia celebrating Independence Day

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, September 21, Armenians throughout the world are celebrating the 29th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

With a unanimous national vote 29 years ago, the third Republic of Armenia was born on September 21, 1991, to give the Armenian people the right to build their future, be the masters of their land and regain statehood.

On September 21, 1991, a referendum on Armenia’s secession from the USSR was held, with 94.99% of the people voting for independent and democratic Armenia.

Two days later, Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission released the referendum results: 2,056,792 (94.39%) of Armenia’s 2,163,967 voters had taken part in the voting, with 2,042,617 voting for Armenia’s independence.

Based on the referendum results, Armenia’s Supreme Council declared independent Armenia, on September 23, 1991.