Armenia tribute projected on Christ the Redeemer in Rio

PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage on the Armenian history and culture was projected on Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on September 21 in honor of the 29th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

The monument in Brazil joined other landmarks across the world that joined Armenians worldwide in marking Independence Day.

Niagara Falls in Canada, Dubai's Burj Khalifa and and the ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi were among the sights painted in the colors of the Armenian flag.