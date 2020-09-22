Armenia tribute projected on Christ the Redeemer in Rio
September 22, 2020 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage on the Armenian history and culture was projected on Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on September 21 in honor of the 29th anniversary of Armenia's independence.
The monument in Brazil joined other landmarks across the world that joined Armenians worldwide in marking Independence Day.
Niagara Falls in Canada, Dubai's Burj Khalifa and and the ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi were among the sights painted in the colors of the Armenian flag.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
New emoji will help express the anguish of 2020 They probably won’t reach your phone until 2021, but they’re clearly influenced by the chaos of 2020.
ISCR representatives visit Armenians held captive in Azerbaijan The representatives of the Int'l Committee of the Red Cross have visited Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan.
Israel's IAI "paid $155m to two firms linked to Azeri money laundering" The reason for these payments by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries remains unclear, Shomrim said.
iOS users can now set Gmail as their default email app Visit the settings page on your iPhone or iPad, select Gmail, then click Default app, and switch it to Gmail.