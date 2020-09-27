Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has launched an attack against Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday, September 27 morning.

“The situation is developing, more information will be provided as needed,” the PM said, urging the public to follow only official sources.

The last major escalation on the Karabakh contact line was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities after two decades of fragile peace. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.