Karabakh army downs two Azerbaijani helicopters, three drones

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones of the Azerbaijani army, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Sunday, September 27.

Stepanyan said the Azerbaijani military has launched an air and missile attack on Artsakh.

“The entire responsibility rests with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” the spokeswoman added.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

He said the situation is developing, more information will be provided as needed, urging the public to follow only official sources.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.