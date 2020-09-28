Karabakh fighting against Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance, says Armenia
September 28, 2020 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are actually fighting against the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, September 28.
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
"Turkey, which a century ago annihilated the Armenian people in their historical homeland and up until now justifies that crime, now supports Azerbaijan by all possible means to carry out the same genocidal acts in the South Caucasus. This genocidal Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance is a serious threat to the peoples of the region," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
"The Turkish military experts are fighting side by side with Azerbaijan, who are using the Turkish weapons, including UAVs and warplanes. According to credible sources, Turkey is recruiting and transporting foreign terrorist fighters to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Turkey provides full political and propaganda support to Azerbaijan at the highest level of its leadership."
The Foreign Ministry said Armenia and Artsakh will do everything so that the Armenian people can continue living in their historical homeland.
