Expert: Rebels sent to Azerbaijan are known for looting, heavy drinking
September 29, 2020 - 22:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prominent researcher on the Middle East Elizabeth Tsurkov has provided some details about the Syrian rebels who are being shipped by Turkey to fight in Azerbaijan.
Reports from Reuters, The guardian and a number of other major news outlet testify to the fact that Turkey is deploying Syrian fighters in Azerbaijan to fight the Armenian troops along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact. Armenian ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan has said that as many as 4000 rebels have been deployed in Azerbaijan by Turkey.
According to Tsurkov, who is a PhD student at Princeton, the men have developed "a habit of stealing items from corpses, gotten heavily into drinking alcohol and exploiting desperate women who are willing to sell their bodies."
"These men are often mischaracterized as "rebels" or "opposition" but according to my research, most have no record of fighting against the Assad regime & were recruited 2016 & onward to fight ISIS & then the YPG. These men joined the SNA (Turkish-established and backed "Syrian National Army"- Ed.) for the salary," the researcher said.
"The low salaries are what prompted thousands of SNA fighters to go fight in Libya (and now possibly Azerbaijan). In Libya fighters are paid around $2,000. Men signed up to go to Azerbaijan based on rumors of similar salaries and even $2,500 monthly."
Those men, Tsurkov said, engage is systematic looting, protection rackets, extortion, kidnappings for ransom, smuggling of humans, drugs, cigarettes and weapons. Torture is commonplace in their prisons, she added.
"The phones of those who left supposedly to Azerbaijan were taken from them, so it's their habit of stealing items from corpses that may allow us to confirm their presence there: if they're indeed deployed on frontlines & able to steal the phones off of Armenian soldiers they kill," Tsurkov says.
"After being deployed in Libya, these men have gotten more heavily into drinking alcohol and exploiting desperate women who are willing to sell their bodies. They've also engaged in systematic looting. For Armenians' sake, I hope these men aren't deployed there."
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin "deeply concerned" about Karabakh escalation Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation over the phone.
Karabakh army destroys entire Azerbaijani military unit Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan posted a video on Facebook on September 29.
Pashinyan vows "adequate response" to Azerbaijan's expanding hostilities Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27.
Photos display shelling aftermath in Armenia's Vardenis The Azerbaijani military opened fire on Armenian posts and communities, also hitting a civilian bus with a drone.