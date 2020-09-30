Azerbaijan hands air command of Karabakh offensive over to Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has handed the air command of its offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) over to the Turkish Air Forces, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Wednesday, September 30.

Starting from 10:00 am on Wednesday, Stepanyan said, two F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Forces flying from Kurdamir, as well as the SU-25 aircrafts of the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Bayraktar reconnaissance and surveillance attack drones carried out bombing and missile attacks near civilian settlements of Hadrut and Martuni regions of Artsakh.

"The air force is being operated under the remote command and control of the Turkish E7-T airborne C2 station from Erzurum. The command and leadership of the Turkish Air Forces is most possibly on the board," the spokeswoman said.

"Apart from that, Turkish UAV C2 station is located at a distance from the border with Hadrut region, which directly controls the fire of Azerbaijani attack planes. The above-mentioned information is being directly monitored and observed by the C2 of the joint air defense and aviation command."

Stepanyan pledged to unveil materials of live monitoring and recording systems soon.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.