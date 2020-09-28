Hayastan Fund launches fundraising campaign for Artsakh
September 28, 2020 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Donations can be made on the foundation's website, as well as via money transfers to designated bank accounts.
For transfers in EURO
Correspondent bank:
Commerzbank, Frankfurt
SWIFT code: COBADEFF
Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 400886424101 EUR
Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia
SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22
Beneficiary: Acc. 103003249150
All-Armenian Fund
For transfers in USD
Correspondent Bank:
JPM Chase Bank N.A., New York
SWIFT code: CHASUS33
Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 001-1-010782
Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia
SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22
Beneficiary: Acc. 103003241157
All-Armenian Fund
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
