Hayastan Fund launches fundraising campaign for Artsakh

Hayastan Fund launches fundraising campaign for Artsakh
September 28, 2020 - 17:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.

Donations can be made on the foundation's website, as well as via money transfers to designated bank accounts.

For transfers in EURO

Correspondent bank:

Commerzbank, Frankfurt

SWIFT code: COBADEFF

Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 400886424101 EUR

Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia

SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22

Beneficiary: Acc. 103003249150

All-Armenian Fund

For transfers in USD

Correspondent Bank:

JPM Chase Bank N.A., New York

SWIFT code: CHASUS33

Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 001-1-010782

Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia

SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22

Beneficiary: Acc. 103003241157

All-Armenian Fund

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

 Top stories
Armenia approves paid paternity leave for new dadsArmenia approves paid paternity leave for new dads
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Lawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani dronesLawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani drones
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
 Articles
The growing trend of human microchipping

Means of control or convenience?

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Defense Minister asks Azeri President: When is "late"?
Study: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomads
Armenia extending state of emergency for fifth time
Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnight
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Watch the destruction of Azerbaijani tanks by Karabakh army The Karabakh Army and the Armenian Defense Ministry are regularly publishing videos from the ground․
Kremlin: Russia in contact with Turkey over Karabakh escalation Russia called for an immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh and switch to a political and diplomatic channel.
Pashinyan: Azeri President has asked me a favor, not the other way around He said Aliyev has asked him to not mention the situation in Azerbaijan in his post-revolutionary speeches.
Karabakh reports 27 more deaths, raising the toll to 58 The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 28 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.