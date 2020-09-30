Lavrov invites Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Moscow
September 30, 2020 - 23:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, September 30 invited Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov to Moscow to hold talks on the Karabakh settlement.
According to a press release from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov has discussed with the Foreign Ministers the development of the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone.
Lavrov stressed that Russia will continue "both in its national capacity and together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to make efforts" aimed at creating conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by political and diplomatic means.
“The readiness to provide a platform in Moscow for arranging a meet-up was confirmed, including holding a regular meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, Moscow acknowledged the participation of terrorists and mercenaries from Syria and Libya in the battles in Karabakh.
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
