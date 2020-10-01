Pashinyan: Armenian diplomacy has scored major victory

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, October 1 that the Armenian diplomacy has scored a major victory.

"The international community clearly stated that the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem is fighting against Artsakh and Armenia with the help of mercenary terrorists," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

"The front line in Artsakh "has become a clash of civilizations and battle of survival. Artsakh is fighting against international terrorism, sponsored by Turkey. This terrorism equally threatens US, Iran, Russia,France. The Armenian people are fighting for global security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign terrorists and mercenaries from the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The statement came amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.