Karabakh shoots down three Azeri planes, two more helicopters
October 1, 2020 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army on Thursday, October 1 downed three planes and two more helicopters belonging to the Azerbaijani military, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan reports.
The Armenian troops had earlier shot down another Azerbaijani helicopter which had crashed on Iranian soil.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
