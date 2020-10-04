CNN Türk uses FARC flag as "proof" of Armenians' cooperation with PKK

CNN Türk uses FARC flag as
October 4, 2020 - 16:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - CNN Türk aired a special segment on Saturday, October 3 evening, showing a Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) flag as evidence of cooperation between an Armenian group and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), Ahval reports.

In the photo CNN Türk used, a FARC flag appears hanging from a table, where acting leader of the PKK Murat Karayılan is seated.

The reportage came amid renewed violence between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact. Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

