Armenian official: Azerbaijan has lost 400 troops in the past day
October 4, 2020 - 21:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) line of contact has been continuing on October 4, albeit not as intense as in the previous two days, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing on Sunday (October 4).
Hovhannisyan revealed that Azerbaijan has lost 400 troops since the beginning of the day, 13 tanks and armored vehicles, three planes and one drone.
According to the military official, Azerbaijani forces failed to accomplish any significant combat operation throughout the day, "including because the active intervention of the Turkish Armed Forces has been somewhat neutralized."
Hovhannisyan noted that Azerbaijan's losses have also hindered the activity of the Turkish Air Force.
The Defense Ministry representative also said the situation is relatively calm along the Armenian border.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
