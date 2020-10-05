Karabakh army: Azerbaijan readying for a fresh offensive
October 5, 2020 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement on Monday, October 5 that Azerbaijan is preparing more offensive operations.
"The Defense Army is watching the rival's movements," the army added.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said, meanwhile, that Azerbaijan has launched a campaign of fake news and disinformation to prepare grounds for the the extension of the geography of the war.
"The aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh with the support of Turkey and the involvement of the foreign terrorist fighters has been accompanied by the campaign of fake news and disinformation which goes beyond the limits of common sense," the Ministry said in a statement.
"Having failed to achieve any success in the battlefield, the Azerbaijani side on one hand speaks about its imaginary gains, and on the other hand spreads fake news on the shelling of the Azerbaijani settlements by Armenia. The recent disinformation about the alleged strikes from the territory of Armenia to the Azerbaijani settlements is case in point.
"The aim of this disinformation campaign is to cover up the massive shelling of the large settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan since the first day of the war, which resulted in many losses among the civil population, while serious damage was inflicted upon the essential civilian infrastructure.
"With the spread of such fake news Azerbaijan also prepares grounds for the continuation of its criminal policy and for the extension of the geography of the war."
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
Arab League chief slams Turkey's intervention in Karabakh fighting Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Turkey is facing a group of differences with regional and superpower parties․
EU urges Karabakh parties to cease fighting immediately The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said fighting should stop immediately.
Armenia reports 181 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths A total of 1054 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Karabakh again urges Azeris to leave cities hosting military facilities A Karabakh presidential spokesman said that Azerbaijan is firing rockets on Stepanakert and Shushi.