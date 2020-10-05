Karabakh army tricks Azeri troops into a trap, destroys entire unit
October 5, 2020 - 22:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army on Monday, October 5 tricked Azerbaijani troops into a trap, giving the impression of retreat, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Monday, October 5.
Stepanyan said when the Azeri soldiers attempted to seize positions seemingly abandoned by the Armenian forces, they found themselves trapped.
"As a result of a strong artillery strike, most of the Azerbaijani unit were destroyed. Leaving more than 200 soldiers killed on the battlefield, the enemy fled," the spokeswoman said.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Hovhannisyan reminded about Karabakh's warning addressed to the residents of cities hosting military facilities.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement.
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.
Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Karabakh peace process Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey must be involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process․
Armenia PM: If we don't stand up now, we'll be subjected to genocide Nikol Pashinyan said Armenians will be subjected to genocide unless everyone stands up for the nation.