Karabakh army tricks Azeri troops into a trap, destroys entire unit

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army on Monday, October 5 tricked Azerbaijani troops into a trap, giving the impression of retreat, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Monday, October 5.

Stepanyan said when the Azeri soldiers attempted to seize positions seemingly abandoned by the Armenian forces, they found themselves trapped.

"As a result of a strong artillery strike, most of the Azerbaijani unit were destroyed. Leaving more than 200 soldiers killed on the battlefield, the enemy fled," the spokeswoman said.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.