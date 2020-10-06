UN chief wants world to help end fighting in Karabakh
October 6, 2020 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary-General António Guterres “is gravely concerned by reports of the extension of hostilities, including the targeting of populated areas,” read a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday, October 6.
“He reminds all sides of their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law,” the statement added.
The Secretary-General also underlined that there is no military solution to the conflict and urged the sides to immediately cease all hostilities.
He appealed to all relevant regional and international actors to actively exercise their influence to achieve an urgent end to the fighting and return to negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
Also on Monday, at a regular press briefing, Dujarric provided a humanitarian update on Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) remains deeply concerned about the ongoing hostilities along the line of contact in the conflict zone.
“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the hostilities reportedly continue to cause the loss of civilian lives and injuries, as well as damage to civilian properties and infrastructure,” he said.
“The UN country teams in both Yerevan and Baku stand ready to respond to humanitarian needs as they emerge. Neither government has requested international assistance from us,” he added.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Official: Azerbaijan's aggression has left 20 civilians dead, 93 wounded Azerbaijan shelled the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in the city of Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh.
Journalists injured as Shushi church falls under Azeri shelling again A government official revealed that a foreign journalist working in the scene was injured in the shelling.
Russian Prosecutor General calls for protecting Karabakh from terrorists Igor Krasnov said the protection of people and their right to a dignified, safe, peaceful life is a priority task.
Karabakh denies reports of alleged ceasefire on October 8 The Karabakh Defense Army has denied media reports alleging that an agreement has been reached.