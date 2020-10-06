Armenia reiterates the need for the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
October 6, 2020 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, October 6 reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"Armenia values the statement of the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, in which the unprecedented massive targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone has been condemned in the strongest terms as an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region," the Foreign Ministry said in statement.
"Armenia reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which the Foreign Ministry of Armenia has already underlined in its statement issued on October 2, 2020.
"We once again stress that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement and the peace process, and any attempt to resolve the conflict by military means will be resolutely averted.:
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Karabakh army reports 21 more deaths, raising the toll to 240 The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 21 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.