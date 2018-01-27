Snow art fest is one more reason to pack your bag for Armenia
This winter is ideal for it
This year’s snow art festival, a.k.a Snowman 2018, will be held for the sixth time in the Armenian resort town of Jermuk, set to attract locals and foreigners, professionals and amateurs alike for a fun and effortless entertainment and a comfortable atmosphere. So it’s about time you reserve the weekend of February 17-18 to feel the community spirit in Armenia.
January 27, 2018
PanARMENIAN.Net - While winter has been kinder to Armenians so far than it was in the previous several years, some corners of the country do enjoy the privilege of snow-capped mountains and pleasant wintery weather.
Those visiting Armenia in cold season mainly flock to Tsaghkadzor, a resort town in the country’s Kotayk province which has a lot to offer from skiing to snowboarding to snowmobiling, tubing to sledding, culture, entertainment and more.
Jermuk, on the other hand, is known for the mineral water of the same name as well as the Jermuk waterfall, with medieval cave complexes lying just outside the town.
Located at an altitude of 2100 meters in a picturesque spot, the town boasts alpine meadows and mountain forests, rocky cliffs and waterfalls, as well as a host of mineral springs with different thermal temperatures from 20 to 65 degrees Celsius.
A popular destination for medical tourism in the Soviet Union, Jermuk is still emerging as a winter entertainment resort and will hopefully offer more diversity in the years to come.
Speaking of diversity, Jermuk’s snow art festival has been held almost every year since 2006, attracting a lot of tourists and Armenians who seek to expand their leisure options.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net director of the Youth Center of Jermuk CNCO Syuzanna Avetisyan detailed the process of building the snow sculptures, revealing that professionals will work alongside amateurs who will learn on the fly the snow art techniques with help and instructions from volunteers.
All those wishing to participate will form groups of two and will be provided will all the necessary tools to create unique sculptures in full view of spectators.
The main event is slated for February 17, with several musical and sports events scheduled for the next day.
A slacklining event, in particular, is what usually draws a lot of attention. Syuzanna said it usually starts with performances from a professional slackliner after which those attending the festival are welcome to walk the slackline themselves.
Furthermore, the Amateur Cycling Federation is traditionally holding the provincial winter cup in Jermuk during those days.
To keep the guests maximally involved in the festival, the organizers are currently working to arrange non-traditional sports games. The details are still under wraps though for a surprise effect.
Snowman festival is organized by the Youth Center of Jermuk CNCO, the Jermuk Development Center, with the town’s community council serving as its general partner.
Most popular in the section
Social relationships impact physical wellbeing
Marriages by mail
Church invests in alternative energy sources
The cableway, the shoe and the unicycle
At focus
More articles in this section
Working in Nuba Mountains Armenian doctors return from South Sudan
‘Woman without paint is like food without salt’ History of makeup
Armenia among most religious and USSR-nostalgic nations Facts and figures
Other articles
Latest news
Hezbollah says ready for "worst conditions imposed by U.S." Hezbollah is ready even for the worst conditions imposed by the United States, said a senior member of Hezbollah.
Armenia to participate in Int’l Youth Football Tournament in Russia Armenia will participate in an international youth football tournament in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don.
Armenia smokers to protest proposed smoking ban “We respect the rights of non-smokers, no fines beget respect,” the We Must Smoke movement said in a Facebook event.
‘Game of Thrones’ star hints the show could return in April 2019 'Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams has hinted at which month the final season of the fantasy drama is supposed to debut.