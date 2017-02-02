// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia, Turkey, Iran to meet on Syria in Astana Feb 6: Kazakhstan

February 2, 2017 - 17:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday, February 2 confirmed that a meeting of Russia, Turkey and Iran with participation of the UN envoy for Syria will be held in Astana on February 6, Sputnik reports.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Wednesday that there would be a technical meeting on February 6 to discuss issues relating to a mechanism to monitor ceasefire in Syria.

"We received a request to help organize on February 6 in Astana an international technical meeting on the Syrian settlement of the delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran, with the participation of the UN envoy," ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov told Sputnik.

On January 23-24, talks on Syria's crisis settlement took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.

During the negotiations, the Russian delegation presented to the parties a draft of the Syrian constitution, sending it later to the office of the UN special envoy for Syria. The Syrian opposition also elaborated its own proposals on amending country's constitution.

