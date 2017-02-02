Russia, Turkey, Iran to meet on Syria in Astana Feb 6: Kazakhstan
February 2, 2017 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday, February 2 confirmed that a meeting of Russia, Turkey and Iran with participation of the UN envoy for Syria will be held in Astana on February 6, Sputnik reports.
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Wednesday that there would be a technical meeting on February 6 to discuss issues relating to a mechanism to monitor ceasefire in Syria.
"We received a request to help organize on February 6 in Astana an international technical meeting on the Syrian settlement of the delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran, with the participation of the UN envoy," ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov told Sputnik.
On January 23-24, talks on Syria's crisis settlement took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.
During the negotiations, the Russian delegation presented to the parties a draft of the Syrian constitution, sending it later to the office of the UN special envoy for Syria. The Syrian opposition also elaborated its own proposals on amending country's constitution.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
Dermot Mulroney joins Kate Winslet in “The Mountain Between Us” The movie is based on Charles Martin’s 2010 bestselling novel about a surgeon and woman who fall in love after being stranded following a plane crash.
Zoe Saldana to topline action-thriller “Hummingbird” Described as in the vein of “Lucy,” the story follows an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.
Peter Jackson’s sci-fi/fantasy movie “Mortal Engines” adds cast Production is slated to begin in New Zealand this spring, and the film is set to bow on Dec. 14, 2018.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.