U.S. says Yemen raid that left SEAL, civilians dead "was a success"
February 3, 2017 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The White House on Thursday, February 2 defended a U.S. special operations raid in Yemen as a "success by all standards," even though multiple civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed, and the mission was beset with problems, AFP reports.
Sunday's raid -- the first authorized by President Donald Trump -- saw U.S. special operations forces enter the Yakla region of Baida province and target a compound occupied by Al-Qaeda in the Arabic Peninsula (AQAP) operatives.
Washington views the Al-Qaeda affiliate, known for plotting attacks in other countries, as the global terror network's most dangerous branch.
Navy SEAL Team Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, was killed and three other U.S. troops were wounded in a fierce gunfight.
Three more service members were injured when their tilt-rotor aircraft made a "hard landing." The $75 million MV-22 Osprey had to be destroyed in place to avoid having it fall into enemy hands.
And on Wednesday, the Pentagon acknowledged that several non-combatants, including children, had apparently been killed in the raid.
A Yemeni provincial official had previously said 16 civilians were killed -- eight women and eight children -- but the Pentagon did not provide numbers.
Washington is facing questions on whether an eight-year-old American girl died. Local sources say the girl was the daughter of senior Al-Qaeda cleric and U.S. citizen Anwar al-Awlaqi, killed in a 2011 U.S. drone strike.
After previously saying the raid snagged an "unbelievable" amount of intelligence, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday the raid had been successful.
"When you think of the loss of life throughout America and institutions and in terms of the world, in terms of what some of the individuals could have done, I think it is a successful operation by all standards," Spicer said.
But he added it was hard to talk of success when an American was killed, and praised the sailor's sacrifice. He made no mention of the civilian victims.
