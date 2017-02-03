Syria government troops storm Hayyan Gas Fields in Palmyra
February 3, 2017 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stormed the Hayyan Gas Fields on Friday, February 3 morning, striking the Islamic State (IS) forces from the western flank of this site in the vast Syrian Desert, Al Masdar News reports.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion and Shaheen Group (Tiger Forces), alongside Hezbollah, reportedly struck the Islamic State defenses at the Hayyan Gas Fields around 3:00 A.M. (Damascus Time), forcing the latter to withdraw from several points in order to avoid being overrun.
Despite the withdrawal of Islamic State militants from the western part of the Hayyan Gas Fields, the Syrian Arab Army has yet to enter the area due to security concerns.
The Hayyan Gas Fields were also set ablaze by the Islamic State terrorists on Thursday night after the Syrian Arab Army made their first push past the Jihar Crossroad.
While the gas wells of Hayyan have been destroyed by ISI, this area 40km west of Palmyra is still considered vital due to its corresponding mountain that stretches for several kilometers.
