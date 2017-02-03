Vietnam begins granting e-visas for Armenian travelers
February 3, 2017 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vietnam began granting electronic visas for foreign citizens from 40 countries worldwide, including Armenia, as from February 1, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reports.
According to the state news agency, the government approved the corresponding decree on January 25. Application and payment procedures will thus be performed online. It will take 3 days to process application for an e-visa valid for 30 days. The visa does not require letters of guarantee or invitation.
Besides Armenia, other countries listed on the decree are Azerbaijan, Argentina, Ireland, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Brunei, South Korea, Germany, Chile, China (not applicable to Chinese e-passport holders), Colombia, Czech Republic, Cuba, Denmark, Timor Leste,United States of America, Hungary, Greece, Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Myanmar, Mongolia, Japan, Panama, Peru, Finland, France, The Philippines,Romania, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay, Venezuela, Norway, and Slovakia.
The granting of normal visa will still be implemented in line with regulations of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and
Top stories
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
According to local media, Turkey is fencing its borders in the framework of the fight against terrorism and smuggling.
Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.
Partner news
Latest news
Foo Fighters guitarist goes country for track from new solo album (video) Shiflett, previously a member of No Use for a Name, recorded third solo LP “West Coast Town” in Nashville. It will be released on April 14.
Cameron Crowe announces grunge-laden extended “Singles” OST The soundtrack captures the early ’90s Seattle sound with songs from Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Smashing Pumpkins.
Father John Misty talks Beyoncé, Lady Gaga collaborations The singer-songwriter – AKA Joshua Tillman – was one of several writers on the former singer’s track “Hold Up” from “Lemonade”.
GoPro planning to release Hero 6 camera in 2017 There was speculation last year that the product could be pushed back or canceled, repeating the gap between the Hero 4's release and the Hero 5.