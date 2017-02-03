Al-Qaeda overruns three Yemen towns days after U.S. raid
February 3, 2017 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Al-Qaeda in Yemen overran three southern towns just days after a deadly U.S. raid targeting its commanders, before withdrawing from two of them on Friday, February 3, officials said, according to AFP.
The jihadists' entry into the Abyan province towns of Loder, Shaqra and Ahwar came as the White House defended Sunday's raid on an al-Qaeda compound as a "success", even though multiple civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed.
Abyan has long been an al-Qaeda stronghold and it was only through a major offensive backed by a Saudi-led coalition last summer that the government was able to drive its fighters out of the province's main towns.
But the jihadists have faced some opposition from ordinary Yemenis.
"The al-Qaeda fighters withdrew from Loder and Shaqra after protest demonstrations by residents," a local government official said.
"Residents made clear during the protests that they were ready to take up arms if necessary."
The jihadists' entry into the two towns on Thursday evening was helped by a pullout by government forces angry over the late payment of their wages, a security official told AFP.
"Our forces are also angry that they have not been provided with the weapons and other equipment to confront the jihadists, who have been stepping up their armed attacks," the official said.
Al-Qaeda fighters set up roadblocks around the towns and blew up two security service buildings.
Saudi-led aircraft carried out two strikes on jihadist positions in Loder overnight, the official added.
Al-Qaeda has taken advantage of nearly two years of fighting between government forces and Shiite rebels who control the capital Sanaa to entrench its presence in the south.
Washington has kept up its long-running drone war against the jihadists but that has done little to dent their influence.
Sunday's raid on an al-Qaeda compound in Baida province was the first such operation of Donald Trump's presidency.
Navy SEAL Team Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, was killed and three other U.S. troops were wounded in a fierce gunfight.
And on Wednesday, the Pentagon acknowledged that several non-combatants, including children, had apparently been killed.
A Yemeni provincial official said eight women and eight children died.
The International Crisis Group think-tank warned on Thursday that operations like the Baida raid risked fanning hostility towards the United States among civilians, providing fertile ground for recruitment by al-Qaeda.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS, Locator unveil tourist-oriented app QARTEZ QARTEZ is a useful tool designed for the visitors of Yerevan to help them explore the history of one of the world’s most ancient cities
Clive Owen to star on Broadway in “M. Butterfly” drama revival Owen will play a French diplomat in 1960s Beijing, infatuated with a beautiful opera performer who spies on him for the Chinese government.
Scientists create "time crystals", a new kind of matter Right now, it's unclear what the practical use of this discovery will be, but it's possible that these crystals could serve a function in quantum computers.
Savages added to NOS Alive 2017 stellar line-up Other acts on the bill include Depeche Mode, Wild Beasts, Phoenix, The Kills, Warpaint, and Alt-J.