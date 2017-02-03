Trump administration sanctions Iran after missile test
February 3, 2017 - 20:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on Iran following its recent ballistic missile test, BBC News reports.
The US Treasury Department announced the measures against 13 people and a dozen companies on Friday, February 3.
President Donald Trump tweeted earlier: "Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!"
But Iran has said it will not yield to "useless" American threats from "an inexperienced person".
Some of the newly sanctioned groups are based in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and China, and include members of the Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guards Corps.
The measures come a day after President Trump said "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Iran.
And this week, the US national security adviser, Michael Flynn, the administration was putting Iran "on notice" for its medium-range missile test.
The White House said the launch had violated a UN Security Council resolution proscribing missiles that could carry a nuclear device.
But Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that the Islamic Republic was unmoved by US threats.
He said Iran had no intention of using its military against any country, except in self-defence.
"Will never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defence," Zarif wrote.
On Thursday, a bipartisan group of more than a dozen US senators wrote to Trump, urging "full enforcement of existing sanctions and the imposition of additional sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program".
"Iranian leaders must feel sufficient pressure to cease deeply destabilizing activities, from sponsoring terrorist groups to continued testing of ballistic missiles," the group wrote.
The Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, applauded Trump on his administration's "swift and decisive response", in a statement on Twitter. Oil prices rose Friday morning, as markets factored in the announcement.
Saudi Arabia's senior military advisor, Brigadier General Ahmed al Assiri, meanwhile told the BBC it is time to change Iran's behaviour in the region.
Speaking in the Saudi capital Riyadh, he said Tehran's involvement in neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Syria, and Yemen must be stopped.
Gen Assiri, who advises the Saudi defence minister, said Iran must be "brought back to its borders".
Iran - long an arch-foe of Saudi Arabia, says its presence across the region is always at the request of the governments.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
Visa's profit, revenue exceeds estimates on payment volume growth Visa, like MasterCard and its other peers, has been trying to capture the Chinese market, which is dominated by state-run China UnionPay Co Ltd.
Japan’s Sharp reports first quarterly profit in 2 years Sharp also benefited from production cutbacks by Korean rivals in LCD panels that led to a supply shortage and pushed up market prices.
George Orwell’s “1984” adaptation to open on Broadway this summer The show is co-adapted and directed by Robert Icke, one of London’s busiest theater directors.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” dystopian series unveils new trailer (video) “The Handmaid’s Tale” takes place in a nightmare world in which women are little more than baby factories, servants, or trophy wives.