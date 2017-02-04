Fukushima radiation soars after possible fuel breach
February 4, 2017 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiation levels inside the damaged Fukushima nuclear reactor are over 100 times fatal levels, the highest they've been since the triple meltdown in March, 2011, Engadget reports citing operator Tepco. The company recently sent a camera-equipped robot into the reactor, which relayed images showing a meter-wide hole in the pressure vessel, with possible melted uranium fuel on a grating below. "It may have ... melted and made a hole in the [containment] vessel, but it is only a hypothesis at this stage," a company spokesperson told the AFP.
Since the accident, the highest recorded level in the plant was around 73 sieverts per hour, but a new reading, estimated from a camera that was sent in on Monday, January 30, shows an "unimaginable" 530 sieverts per hour, according to an expert. A dose of one sievert can cause radiation sickness, while 10 sieverts would kill you in a few weeks.
Tepco and its partners had been unable to locate the exposed low-enriched uranium fuel (LEU), a prerequisite to decommissioning the plant. So far, the levels of radiation made it impossible to get cameras and robots in close enough to gauge the damage -- of the five sent in, none returned.
Until Monday, it was believed that the radioactive fuel was contained within the reactor's pressure vessel. However, if it broke through into the larger containment vessel, the situation could be much worse than previously thought. The company had planned to deploy a robotic camera in March that can withstand 1,000 sieverts per hour, but the latest readings indicate it would last less than an hour.
Authorities are supposed to figure out a plan to remove the fuel by 2018, but the latest discovery could delay that. In December, the Japanese government pegged the plant decommissioning cost at 21.5 trillion yen ($190 billion), nearly double the original estimate.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
“Chronicle” star Alex Russell to topline sci-fi thriller “Attach” Russell made his screen debut in 2010 in the Australian film “Wasted on the Young,” and he subsequently starred in the “Carrie” remake.
“Lego Movie” sequel lands “Trolls” helmer Mike Mitchell Rob Schrab was previously named director, but sources say a parting of ways occurred due to "creative differences."
CW gives a pilot order for Greg Berlanti's “Black Lightning” If greenlit to a series, "Black Lightning" will be Berlanti's sixth comic-based project on the network following the other DC-based superhero series.
“Stranger Things” kids channel Ghostbusters in 1st look at season 2 The photo highlights the young characters, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).