Turkey says kills 51 Islamic State militants in Syria

February 4, 2017 - 13:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey hit 59 Islamic State targets and killed 51 militants in northern Syria as part of its ongoing incursion, the Turkish military said on Saturday, February 4, according to Reuters.

Turkish forces have surrounded the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab for weeks as part of an operation that has been going on for more than five months.

Four of those killed were so-called emirs, or local commanders, the Turkish military said, adding that its jets destroyed 56 buildings and three command control centres in the al-Bab and Bzagah regions.

Coalition forces also conducted eight airstrikes in the al-Bab region, destroying two defence positions and two armed vehicles.

