Romanians stage mass protests for fifth day in a row
February 4, 2017 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Romania's biggest protests since communism were set for a fifth day Saturday, February 4 with hundreds of thousands expected to demonstrate against what they see as a government retreat on corruption, AFP reports.
Demonstrators planned to gather in central Bucharest in the afternoon and march noisily with whistles, drums and vuvuzela horns in the national colours to parliament and form a human chain.
On Friday night an estimated 250,000 people demonstrated nationwide calling for the government to repeal decrees decriminalising certain graft offences and freeing corrupt officials from prison.
The scale of the protests came close to Wednesday night, the biggest since 1989 when people power toppled communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He and his wife were executed on Christmas Day.
"The government wants to legalise white collar crime, which is really insidious," Sergiu, 43, a bank employee venting his anger at Bucharest's Victory Square, the epicentre of the protests.
Friday's protest in the capital, which drew around 100,000 people, saw effigies of the government officials in prison fatigues paraded through the crowds to jeers and shouts of "Thieves!".
Protesters acted as pallbearers for a coffin bearing the inscription "Romanian justice" carried through the crowd while others gave a rousing rendition of the national anthem.
"I am not a leftist, I am not rightist. My views are centre-right. But I want respect," said Armand, 34, an economist taking part.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
Eagles of Death Metal frontman talks Bataclan documentary The attack was part of a series of co-ordinated terrorist acts in the French capital on the night of November 13 2015, in which 130 people were killed.
Original “Mad Max” trilogy OST announced Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the franchise was revived in 2015 for “Mad Max: Fury Road,” with Tom Hardy taking over the lead role.
Australia foreign minister says U.S. refugee swap proceeding Bishop said both countries were still working through the details of the agreement, which sparked a diplomatic spat between the two allies.
Fillon scandal boosts Macron in French presidential race Most corporate leaders had quietly placed their bets on Fillon, a center-right stalwart who was prime minister from 2007 to 2012.