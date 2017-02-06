Boko Haram militants allegedly seize community in Nigeria
February 6, 2017 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Suspected Boko Haram members have reportedly taken over Sasawa, a town in Yobe state after they were said to have battled with troops of the Nigerian Army late Sunday, February 5, NAIJ.com reports.
Though the Nigerian Army is yet to confirm the latest incident, a report by Daily Post states that the terrorists stormed the town, just 30 kilometres away from Damaturu, the state capita, in a convoy of vans and motorcycles.
Yobe is in the north-eastern part of the Nigeria which had been most hit by the Boko Haram insurgents.
Though the insurgents have been routed out of Sambisa forest, they are said to be hibernating in various parts of the north-east.
The report quoted indigenes in the area as confirming that the insurgents came in their numbers on Sunday evening and sent the troops in the town scampering.
A resident was quoted as saying in Damaturu: “Residents scampered for safety as the terrorists detonated explosive devices and fired gunshots sporadically.”
The report further said that the Nigerian Army was mobilizing to the area.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
“Sámi Blood” wins big at 40th Goteborg Film Fest “Sámi Blood” tells the story of a teenage Sámi girl who resolves to leave behind her Sámi identity and find a new life in Uppsala during the 1930s.
Savages side project Kite roll out new track “Transition” (video) The track is the latest to be taken from the duo’s impending debut album Latent Whispers, which is to be released in May 2017.
The Libertines, All Saints, Metronomy and more to play Tramlines Fest 2017 Also on the bill at the acclaimed Sheffield city centre festival are Toots and the Maytals, The Coral, The Pharcyde, Twin Atlantic, among others.
Disney’s “Zootopia” tops Annie Awards with six wins In addition to Auli’i Cravalho’s win, Disney’s “Moana” took home an Annie for animated effects in a feature.