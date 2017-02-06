Boko Haram militants allegedly seize community in Nigeria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Suspected Boko Haram members have reportedly taken over Sasawa, a town in Yobe state after they were said to have battled with troops of the Nigerian Army late Sunday, February 5, NAIJ.com reports.

Though the Nigerian Army is yet to confirm the latest incident, a report by Daily Post states that the terrorists stormed the town, just 30 kilometres away from Damaturu, the state capita, in a convoy of vans and motorcycles.

Yobe is in the north-eastern part of the Nigeria which had been most hit by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Though the insurgents have been routed out of Sambisa forest, they are said to be hibernating in various parts of the north-east.

The report quoted indigenes in the area as confirming that the insurgents came in their numbers on Sunday evening and sent the troops in the town scampering.

A resident was quoted as saying in Damaturu: “Residents scampered for safety as the terrorists detonated explosive devices and fired gunshots sporadically.”

The report further said that the Nigerian Army was mobilizing to the area.