Toyota expects better profits amid weakening yen

February 6, 2017 - 15:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Toyota says its full-year profits will be better than expected thanks to a pick-up in sales and a boost from currency fluctuations, BBC News reveals.

The Japanese firm expects net profit in the year to March of 1.7 trillion yen ($15.1bn), compared with a previous forecast of 1.55 trillion yen. That is despite losing its top-selling carmaker status to Volkswagen in 2016.

Meanwhile, Toyota said it had begun formal talks to work with Suzuki on projects including safety technology.

Analysts said the partnership - which could also involve collaboration on vehicles that were less damaging to the environment - would give Suzuki access to Toyota's technology. Benefits for Toyota are likely to include tapping in to Suzuki's strong market position in India.

