Karabakh FM congratulates Tillerson on appointment as State Secretary
February 7, 2017 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan on Monday, February 6 sent a congratulatory message to Rex Tillerson on his appointment as Secretary of State of the United States.
The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that Tillerson would definitely facilitate the mediation efforts of the U.S., as one of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, to find a long-term and peaceful settlement to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.
The Foreign Minister also expressed his gratitude for the assistance the U.S. renders to Artsakh and its people.
“We are looking forward to continued cooperation, built on shared values of democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as a vision of stable and peaceful South Caucasus,” reads the congratulatory message.
Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate on February 1 in a 56-to-43 vote to become the U.S. 69th secretary of state.
