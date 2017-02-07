// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syria’s Assad says Trump prioritizing fight against IS “promising”

February 7, 2017 - 18:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. President Donald Trump prioritizing the fight against jihadists led by Islamic State was promising although it was too early to expect any practical steps, Reuters reports citing state news agency SANA.

The Kremlin, Assad's most powerful ally, said Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed setting up "genuine coordination" in the fight against Islamic State and "other terrorist groups" in Syria during a phone call last month.

Assad was quoted by SANA as telling a group of Belgian reporters that Trump's position was promising. "I believe this is promising but we have to wait and it's too early to expect anything practical," he said. Assad was also quoted as saying that U.S-Russian cooperation in stepping up the fight against the militants would have positive repercussions.

Trump has previously indicated he might cut U.S. support for Syrian rebels that have been fighting Assad, and that he could cooperate with Russia in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

Trump has made defeating Islamic State a core goal of his presidency and signed an executive order asking the Pentagon, the joint chiefs of staff and other agencies to submit a preliminary plan on how to proceed within 30 days.

Photo: Press TV
