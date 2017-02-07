Syria’s Assad says Trump prioritizing fight against IS “promising”
February 7, 2017 - 18:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. President Donald Trump prioritizing the fight against jihadists led by Islamic State was promising although it was too early to expect any practical steps, Reuters reports citing state news agency SANA.
The Kremlin, Assad's most powerful ally, said Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed setting up "genuine coordination" in the fight against Islamic State and "other terrorist groups" in Syria during a phone call last month.
Assad was quoted by SANA as telling a group of Belgian reporters that Trump's position was promising. "I believe this is promising but we have to wait and it's too early to expect anything practical," he said. Assad was also quoted as saying that U.S-Russian cooperation in stepping up the fight against the militants would have positive repercussions.
Trump has previously indicated he might cut U.S. support for Syrian rebels that have been fighting Assad, and that he could cooperate with Russia in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.
Trump has made defeating Islamic State a core goal of his presidency and signed an executive order asking the Pentagon, the joint chiefs of staff and other agencies to submit a preliminary plan on how to proceed within 30 days.
Photo: Press TV
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Greece says IMF in disagreement on bailout measures Government spokesman Dimitris Tzannakopoulos leveled the accusation hours after the IMF board issued a statement on Greece.
At least 20 killed in Kabul court suicide bombing In the past, Afghan judicial institutions, including the Supreme Court in Kabul, have been targeted by Taliban militants.
Incubus rock band build the hype with U.S. tour, leaked new lyrics According to Alternative Nation, the lyrics are from a song called ‘Nimble Bastard’ and were photographed at a listening party recently.
Queens Of The Stone Age tease new material The band have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time.