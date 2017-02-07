Greece says IMF in disagreement on bailout measures
February 7, 2017 - 19:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greece's government says members of the International Monetary Fund's executive are in disagreement on bailout measures required for the debt-plagued country, complicating efforts to break an impasse in talks, The Associated Press reports.
Government spokesman Dimitris Tzannakopoulos leveled the accusation Tuesday, February 7, hours after the IMF board issued a statement on Greece.
The Greek government, he said, is opposed to "irrational demands" being made by the IMF, including a contingency austerity program after the current bailout program ends next year.
Negotiations over Greece's reforms remain mired in disagreement. Greece opposes labor reforms and the IMF is at odds with European lenders over the extent to which the country's massive debts should be eased.
Unease over Greece's bailout has been heightened by political uncertainty in Europe, with anti-EU parties gaining popularity ahead of key national elections.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Syria’s Assad says Trump prioritizing fight against IS “promising” Assad was also quoted as saying that U.S-Russian cooperation in stepping up the fight against the militants would have positive repercussions.
At least 20 killed in Kabul court suicide bombing In the past, Afghan judicial institutions, including the Supreme Court in Kabul, have been targeted by Taliban militants.
Incubus rock band build the hype with U.S. tour, leaked new lyrics According to Alternative Nation, the lyrics are from a song called ‘Nimble Bastard’ and were photographed at a listening party recently.
Queens Of The Stone Age tease new material The band have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time.