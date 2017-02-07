British PM May to visit China later this year
February 7, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Theresa May will visit China this year, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday, February 7, the latest in a series of foreign visits to cement ties with major trading powers as she negotiates Britain's divorce with the EU, Reuters reports.
Her spokeswoman offered no details of the trip, but May is keen to strengthen her hand by securing foreign support ahead of some of the most complicated talks Britain has ever waged to leave the European Union, Reuters said.
