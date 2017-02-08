Far-right leader Le Pen losing French presidential runoff, poll suggests
February 8, 2017 - 17:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A daily opinion poll publication continued to show far-right leader Marine Le Pen losing the French presidential runoff on May 7, Reuters reports.
The Opinionway poll, published on its website shortly before 1100 GMT (6.00 a.m. ET), showed Le Pen scoring 25 percent in a first-round vote set for April 23, with independent Emmanuel Macron on 22 percent and conservative Francois Fillon on 20 - scores that would put Macron into the runoff against Le Pen.
Macron would beat Le Pen 66 percent to 34 percent in the two-way runoff. Fillon, were he to make it instead of Macron, would beat Le Pen with a score of 62 percent versus her 38 percent.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Polish Film Awards nominations announced Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake,” which brought the director a Palme d'Or, was nominated in the best European film category.
Eva Green, Gemma Arterton to star in Virginia Woolf love story Virginia Stephen married Leonard Woolf in 1912, and then met socialite and author Vita Sackville-West, wife of Harold Nicolson, in 1922.
Forbes names Adele highest-paid Grammy nominee Slightly behind Adele, Rihanna, who is nominated in eight categories at the upcoming Grammys, places 2nd with approximately $75 million earnings.
Black Sabbath to continue as band despite playing their final show Members Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler helped form the band in 1968, and all three took part in the tour.