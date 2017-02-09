Urartu-era antiquities found in a truck in Hungary
February 9, 2017 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some objects in a trove of Persian, Sumerian, Assyrian and other antiquities found last year in a truck could be from as early as 900 B.C., and the whole collection may be worth up to $690,000, Hungarian police said Wednesday, February 8, according to The Associated Press.
Bronze artifacts, including a helmet, small bells and horse tack, were likely from the grave of a high-ranking military officer from Urartu, also called the Kingdom of Van, which was situated in the Armenian Highland, the Bacs-Kiskun County police department said in a statement.
The 115 objects, also including 14 Roman gold coins and some high-quality forgeries, were found during a routine search on September 29 of a truck going to Lithuania. None of the recovered objects was found to be from a museum or private collection.
Experts said that that such a large assortment of objects had never been recovered before from an Urartu grave and speculated that other artifacts also taken from the grave, such as the officer's weapons and shields, may have been sold separately by the finders.
Police have recommended that the 50-year-old Turkish driver, who said a man in Istanbul paid him 300 euros ($320) to take the loot to Poland, be charged with receiving stolen goods.
The haul is being kept for now at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest.
Photo. British Museum
Top stories
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Khristo Khristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Partner news
Latest news
Comedienne Kate McKinnon boards Netflix's “Magic School Bus” reboot McKinnon will take over the role from Lily Tomlin, who voiced Ms. Frizzle in the original 90s TV series.
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels “capture IS-held al-Bab” The forces have been fighting to take the city, about 30km (20 miles) south of Turkey, from IS since late 2016.
Germany’s Merkel set to unveil plans to boost migrant deportations The measures include allowing access to asylum seekers' phones to verify their identities and increasing the amount paid to voluntary returnees.
NATO drones kill 11 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan An Islamic State affiliate has emerged in eastern Afghanistan as a rival to the much larger Taliban.