NATO drones kill 11 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan

February 9, 2017 - 16:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Afghan official says NATO drone strikes killed 11 Islamic State militants, including two senior commanders, in the eastern Nangarhar province, The Associated Press reports.

Mohammad Hussain Mashraqiwal, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, identified the two commanders killed in Wednesday's strikes as Mohammed Omar Sadiq and Omar Farooq, adding that another six people were wounded.

U.S. Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, confirmed that American forces conducted counterterrorism strikes in Nangarhar on Wednesday, without providing further details.

An Islamic State affiliate has emerged in eastern Afghanistan as a rival to the much larger Taliban, and has carried out attacks targeting the country's Shiite minority and security forces.

