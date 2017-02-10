Three Armenians involved in murder in Istanbul sentenced to life
February 10, 2017 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three Armenian nationals, accused of causing the death of Hagop Demirci, a Turkish-Armenian living in Istanbul, after they hogtied him, were sentenced to life for the 2016 murder, Daily Sabah reports.
The suspects broke into the house of Demirci, a jeweler, to rob the man and his wife.
The victim's wife was also hogtied but survived, while Demirci, 85, was strangled to death.
The three suspects - Aram Hovhannisyan, Artur Ayvazyan and Serge Mikaelyan - were captured in the northern city of Trabzon days after the incident.
The court ordered the acquittal of nine other suspects who were related to the incident.
On the day of the incident, the couple’s housekeeper, knocking on the door and not receiving a response, alerted their nephew, who lives nearby, and who opened the apartment door to find the two bound and gagged and their valuables stolen.
The couple’s apartment is located near Gezi Park in Istanbul.
