Dutch police find ingredients for making 1 billion ecstasy pills
February 10, 2017 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dutch police probing a suspicious vehicle parked in a deserted parking lot found a huge stash of chemicals for producing an estimated one billion ecstasy pills, officials said Friday, February 10, according to AFP.
"The truck-and-trailer most probably served as a storage facility for an ecstasy laboratory," a police statement said.
Agents had on Thursday received a tip-off that a truck had been parked "for a while" in a parking lot in the country's southwest that was "hidden from the road".
Inside, police discovered 100 bottles of hydrogen, 15 tonnes of caustic soda and 3,000 litres of excipients such as methylamine, acetone and dichloromethane, estimated to worth several hundreds-of-thousands of euros.
Police did not mention arrests but have launched a probe to try and trace the truck's origin and destination, noting that it was registered in The Netherlands.
Law enforcement officials have in recent years have stepped up their focus on the southern Dutch provinces of Zeeland, Noord Brabant and Limburg which have seen an influx of organised crime -- particularly drug gangs -- from other provinces.
The region is close to Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, as well as to Antwerp in Belgium, both seen as major drug entry points into the continent.
Last year, a European Union report said ecstasy, once the drug of choice at rave parties in the 1990s, is back in favour and finding a wider market this time around.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS offers AMD 1 phone to StartPhone tariff plan subscibers The offer provides 1500 on-net minutes, 1000 MB of Internet, and an opportunity to send unlimited on-net SMS mesasges every month.
“Fleabag” hit series star eyed for key role in “Han Solo” spinoff Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke co-star star in the Disney-Lucasfilm film, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.
Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning in “The Beguiled” gothic drama trailer (video) "The Beguiled" highlights a dark and violent side of an all-girl boarding school at the height of American Civil War.
Universal Pictures' comedy "Girls Trip" unveils red band trailer (video) The film follows four besties, played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, as they're heading to New Orleans.