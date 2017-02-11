Russia delivers medicine to Latakia amid U.S.-led sanctions
February 11, 2017 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 200kg of medicine for children undergoing treatment in the Tishreen University Hospital organized by the Fair Aid foundation was delivered to the Russian-operated Khmeimim airbase in Latakia via a Russian Defense Ministry plane, Al Masdar News reports.
“We delivered here humanitarian cargo for patients of the Tishreen University Hospital, for children who are undergoing treatment in the general medical division and the special care nursery,” an aide to the organization’s executive director, Natalya Avilova, said. “We delivered 12 types of medicines weighting more than 200 kilograms in total.”
The spokeswoman then emphasized that there is a critical shortage of medicine in Syria because of US-led sanctions on the country.
“We had to intervene because they have wonderful doctors and other specialists, they have enough equipment to perform basic surgeries, but they have no medicines. There are medicines that are not available to them because of sanctions,” the official said. “More children can be treated and more lives can be saved if medicines of vital importance are delivered here in time.”
Meanwhile, a doctor in Syria explained that the only aid that arrives in the country comes from Russia.
“As long as I work here, I see only Russian aid. No one else helps. A delegation from the UK arrived once, they came in, looked, smiled and left. That’s all,” the Doctor Odai Joni said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Film Factory acquires Diego Lerman’s “A Sort of Family” “A Sort of Family” stars Goya-winning actress Barbara Lennie as a successful doctor, Malena, who’s adopting a child.
MGM nabs Dwayne Johnson drama “Fighting With My Family” Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey and Nick Frost are starring in the drama, which is based on the true personal story of WWE Superstar Paige.
Greece's Tsipras warns IMF, Germany to stop "playing with fire" over debt Tsipras said he was confident a solution would be found, a day after talks between Greece and its creditors ended in Brussels
Oscars 2017 musical performers announced Oscar nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting and Justin Timberlake, and 2014 Oscar winner John Legend, will perform at the 89th annual Academy Awards.