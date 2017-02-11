22 train cars derail, plunge into river in California
February 11, 2017 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A freight train derailed Friday, February 10 afternoon near Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, U.S., sending 22 train cars into the Cosumnes River near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.
KCRA reports that the Union Pacific train was headed from Tracy to Roseville when it derailed about 12:45 p.m. near Dillard Road.
Three people were on board the train, but no one was injured.
“Absolutely apologize for the disruption; but again, thankfully there were no injuries, no hazardous material involved and so, we’ll get this cleaned up as quick as possible,” the Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs said.
The train was carrying food products. A hazmat crew was originally called to the scene as a precaution, but that crew had left.
Near the train derailment is a levee break, but it is unclear if that caused the derailment. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Union Pacific has been doing inspections in this area because of the recent inclement weather.
"They inspect the rail to ensure that everything is as it's supposed to be. Safe for the trains to travel down." Jacobs said. "What happened in this incident will come out in the investigation."
The investigation has been halted for the night because of rising water and a lack of sunlight. Cleanup and repairs will resume in the morning.
Union Pacific said 20-30 trains use this line per day, including Amtrak. Trains will be rerouted until the lines are reopened.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Film Factory acquires Diego Lerman’s “A Sort of Family” “A Sort of Family” stars Goya-winning actress Barbara Lennie as a successful doctor, Malena, who’s adopting a child.
MGM nabs Dwayne Johnson drama “Fighting With My Family” Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey and Nick Frost are starring in the drama, which is based on the true personal story of WWE Superstar Paige.
Oscars 2017 musical performers announced Oscar nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting and Justin Timberlake, and 2014 Oscar winner John Legend, will perform at the 89th annual Academy Awards.
Russia delivers medicine to Latakia amid U.S.-led sanctions A spokeswoman emphasized that there is a critical shortage of medicine in Syria because of US-led sanctions on the country.