Minority discrimination a part of Azerbaijan’s state policy: Armenia
February 14, 2017 - 13:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani citizen Shahin Mirzoev seeking temporary asylum in Armenia comes to prove once again that human rights violations, especially inhuman treatment and discrimination against ethnic minorities still remain a part of Azerbaijan's state policy, the Armenian defense chief has said.
A Talysh journalist and activist, Mirzoev has asked for temporary asylum in Armenia as a means of escaping persecution. Mirzoev and his family fled Azerbaijan following continued oppression at the hands of the government. As members of a minority community, Mirzoev and the Talysh people are subject to discrimination by local authorities on both religious and ethnic grounds.
“Receiving such a request from the Azerbaijani citizen, we discussed the issue and concluded that we have no grounds to reject a temporary asylum,” defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on Tuesday, February 14.
The minister said Armenia will cooperate with international organizations to ensure the protections of the person’s rights and find a lawful permanent residence for him.
