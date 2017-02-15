Start of Syria talks in Astana pushed back one day
February 15, 2017 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Talks on the Syrian crisis involving Russia, Iran, and Turkey that were due to start in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on Wednesday, February 15 have been delayed by one day, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said without explaining the reason for the delay, Reuters says.
Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday over whether they would attend the talks, accusing Russia of failing to get Damascus to comply fully with a ceasefire or take any confidence-building steps.
Kazakhstan, Moscow's close political ally, said last week the two-day talks, to which United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, had also been invited, would focus on consolidating the Syrian ceasefire.
Delegations of the Damascus government and the rebels attended the previous round of talks in Astana in January but refused to negotiate directly with each other or sign any documents.
A new round of U.N.-backed peace talks is due to begin in Geneva next week.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Argentine lawmaker submits bill to criminalize Genocide denial Nilda Garre submitted a bill to criminalize denialism in Argentina this week, a project that would include the Armenian Genocide denial.
Ryan Adams critically-acclaimed new album “Prisoner” streaming online Meanwhile, Ryan Adams has been confirmed to headline Green Man Festival this August alongside PJ Harvey and Future Islands.
None of Canon's three new cameras shoot 4K video Despite its embrace of video over the last decade, Canon has kept its DSLR and mirrorless cameras primarily focused on stills.
The Chainsmokers unveil debut album details The DJ duo, who hail from New York City, have enjoyed a breakthrough 12 months that has seen them achieve their first number one single.